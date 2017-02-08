All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister-pick VK Sasikala said O Panneerselvam was a “naked traitor” who had betrayed the party, in an interview with CNN-News 18 on Wednesday. She said she spoke to AIADMK cadres and MLAs at the party headquarters earlier in the day, after they asked for her guidance to stand up against Panneerselvam.

On Panneerselvam

Sasikala “categorically denied” Panneerselvam’s allegation that he had been forced to resign as the Tamil Nadu chief minister. He had been sworn in as chief minister on December 5, immediately after J Jayalalithaa had died. Sasikala said she had “an idea” about who was behind the sudden claim. “Yesterday, Panneerselvam came up with a new explanation and made a false and baseless accusation,” she said.

She said she was saddened that Panneerselvam was in the midst during the time Jayalalithaa was being treated. “He is such an open, naked traitor,” Sasikala said, adding that she was ready to face any investigation with regard to Jayalalithaa’s illness and death.

On Jayalalithaa’s treatment

Sasikala denied news that Jayalalithaa was taken to the hospital late.

With regard to the treatment administered to Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital and her health before her death, Sasikala said, “The party cadres know how I took care of Jayalalithaa for 33 years...The doctors there can testify to how well I took care of Amma for the 75 days she was there. My conscience is clear.” She then teared up when speaking about “the grief” she went through after Jayalalithaa’s death.

“It was a deeply personal relationship. I don’t care about the false news being propagated by the DMK.”

The state Opposition

When asked why she was blaming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for what was seemingly an internal matter of the AIADMK, she said the party’s Working President MK Stalin’s statement that Panneerselvam would “come back to power” implied that they did not believe Panneerselvam was a member of the AIADMK.

Sasikala said: “Only AIADMK has ever worked for the people of Tamil Nadu. The DMK did not put the interest of the people first when they were in power. Jayalalithaa had said at every stage that she stood for the people. Then how can we accept the DMK?”

The delay of her swearing-in

She said Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao had been informed of the party MLAs’ decision to elect her the leader of the legislature party and had submitted a letter with the signatures of all legislators, but there was no explanation for the delay behind his decision to push her inauguration ceremony. Sasikala said she does not believe there was a political reason behind the delay. “I staked my claim to form government...As far as the AIADMK is concerned, they [legislators] have chosen me. I am willing to wait patiently,” Sasikala said. “I will take Amma’s [Jayalalithaa’s] oath forward.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Sasikala had accused Panneerselvam of colluding with the Opposition, DMK. “I could sense the acts of the CM who completely connived with the Opposition,” she said at a press conference, after meeting AIADMK legislators. Sasikala said it was her responsibility as the party general secretary to “put an end to the wrongdoings by Panneerselvam”. The DMK, however, dismissed these claims.

Her statement came after Panneerselvam said he would prove his strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and also withdraw his resignation if AIADMK cadres wished so. He asserted that he had the support of all party MLAs.

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam had said he was forced to resign as chief minister, adding that he was constantly “insulted” despite holding the post. He also said he was not informed that Sasikala would take over as the next chief minister. Sasikala sacked Panneerselvam from the post of party treasurer hours after he made these claims.

Sasikala’s rise in Tamil Nadu politics raised eyebrows since she was appointed the AIADMK general secretary on December 30. Clamour for “Chinnamma for chief minister” gained ground since then, even though Panneerselvam, a Jayalalithaa loyalist, took over the post after her death on December 5.