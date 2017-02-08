The International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan on Wednesday said unidentified shooters killed six of its workers in Jawzjan, while government officials said two other staffers had been taken hostage. Nobody has claimed the attack yet, but officials said the Islamic State group may be responsible for the incident, BBC reported.

Jawzjan governor Lutfullah Azizi said police personnel are looking for the accused and the missing Red Cross workers, CNN reported. The organisation, on Twitter, said it was “shocked and devastated” by the incident, which took place in Northern Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahidm rejected speculation about group’s links to the incident, the channel reported. Mujahidm said his organisation would “put all their efforts into finding the perpetrators”, Reuters reported.

Officials said the workers were transporting supplies to snowstorm-affected areas of the country.