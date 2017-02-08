A look at the headlines right now:

Economists don’t know parameters on which to assess demonetisation, Modi says in Rajya Sabha: The prime minister said his predecessor Manmohan Singh is the only one who ‘knows the art of how to take a shower with his raincoat on’. ‘My conscience is clear,’ says VK Sasikala ready to face investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death: The AIADMK chief called O Panneerselvam a ‘naked traitor’ and denied his claim that he had been forced to resign as the Tamil Nadu chief minister. RBI keeps key rates unchanged, raises concerns about Brexit and uncertain US economic policy: The central bank took a cautious stance despite expectations of a cut. West Bengal lawmakers demand amendment to Property Damage Bill by damaging property: Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan was hospitalised after a scuffle in the House over the Bill. Gunmen kill six Red Cross staffers, take two hostage in Afghanistan: Jawzjan governor Lutfullah Azizi said police personnel are looking for the accused and the missing workers. Wait for a kitten to die in a closed box to learn about air, suggests a Class 4 textbook: A federation of animal rights groups has asked PP Publications to stop distributing the environmental science book, ‘Our Green World’. BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s family says they have no idea where he is: The soldier’s brother-in-law told The Indian Express they will soon file a habeas corpus petition. Yoga teacher arrested in Goa for allegedly raping US woman on pretext of ‘yogic massage’: The complainant claimed that Pratik Agarwal had previously committed a similar crime against a Canadian woman. China defends its opposition to US proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist: The relevant parties have not yet reached a consensus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said. Tesla may debut in India later this year, says Elon Musk: While the Model 3 sedan is available for $35,000, its price in India will be much higher after a hefty import duty is levied.