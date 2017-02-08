The big news: Narendra Modi takes a dig at Manmohan Singh in Parliament, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: VK Sasikala said ‘traitor’ O Panneerselvam had betrayed the AIADMK, and the RBI kept its repo rate unchanged.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Economists don’t know parameters on which to assess demonetisation, Modi says in Rajya Sabha: The prime minister said his predecessor Manmohan Singh is the only one who ‘knows the art of how to take a shower with his raincoat on’.
- ‘My conscience is clear,’ says VK Sasikala ready to face investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death: The AIADMK chief called O Panneerselvam a ‘naked traitor’ and denied his claim that he had been forced to resign as the Tamil Nadu chief minister.
- RBI keeps key rates unchanged, raises concerns about Brexit and uncertain US economic policy: The central bank took a cautious stance despite expectations of a cut.
- West Bengal lawmakers demand amendment to Property Damage Bill by damaging property: Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan was hospitalised after a scuffle in the House over the Bill.
- Gunmen kill six Red Cross staffers, take two hostage in Afghanistan: Jawzjan governor Lutfullah Azizi said police personnel are looking for the accused and the missing workers.
- Wait for a kitten to die in a closed box to learn about air, suggests a Class 4 textbook: A federation of animal rights groups has asked PP Publications to stop distributing the environmental science book, ‘Our Green World’.
- BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s family says they have no idea where he is: The soldier’s brother-in-law told The Indian Express they will soon file a habeas corpus petition.
- Yoga teacher arrested in Goa for allegedly raping US woman on pretext of ‘yogic massage’: The complainant claimed that Pratik Agarwal had previously committed a similar crime against a Canadian woman.
- China defends its opposition to US proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist: The relevant parties have not yet reached a consensus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.
- Tesla may debut in India later this year, says Elon Musk: While the Model 3 sedan is available for $35,000, its price in India will be much higher after a hefty import duty is levied.