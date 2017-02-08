The body of Bengali film actress Bitasta Saha was found hanging in a semi-decomposed state in her Kolkata apartment on Tuesday evening, PTI reported. Officials said her mother alerted the neighbours and police about her absence, after calls to the actress’s cellphone were not answered for two days.

The police broke open the door to her Kasba apartment and found her corpse in the bedroom. There were several injury marks on the actress’s body including a slit on her wrist, officials said. They added that a preliminary probe indicated it was a case of suicide. “We are waiting for the postmortem report,” an official told the news agency.

Police officials said a review of her posts on Facebook suggest that the actress was going through a stressful phase. “In one post, she wrote about ending her life. We are checking everything including her call details,” police said.

Her family, in a police complaint, alleged that the actress was murdered by her boyfriend, DNA reported. Saha had reportedly moved out of her family’s home after she started dating a tax official named Saikat Mitra, the family told the English daily.