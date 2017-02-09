The big news: Sasikala calls Panneerselvam a 'naked traitor', and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Data on deposited demonetised notes will be available after June, and two IIT-G students were arrested for allegedly assaulting three girls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘He is such an open, naked traitor’, says AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on O Panneerselvam: She also denied his claim that he had been forced to resign as the Tamil Nadu chief minister.
- Data on deposited demonetised notes will be made available after June, says RBI: The central bank said the final calculations could be made only after counting money in cooperative banks, receipts from foreign countries and NRI deposits.
- IIT Guwahati students arrested for allegedly assaulting three girls after spiking their drinks: The complainants, students of the Gauhati University, had come to the IIT campus for its cultural festival and were looking for accommodation.
- Bengali actress Bitasta Saha’s body found hanging in her Kolkata home: Police said they suspect suicide, while her family alleges she was murdered by her boyfriend.
- Red Cross to temporarily stop operations in Afghanistan after six aid workers killed by militants: The organisation has not blamed anyone for the attack, though local authorities suspect the Islamic State group.
- New US Bill to halve the number of legal immigrants triggers tension among Indians: The Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment proposed to cut the number of green card issued every year from one million to half-a-million.
- RBI keeps key rates unchanged, raises concerns about Brexit and uncertain US economic policy: The central bank took a cautious stance despite expectations of a cut.
- Yoga teacher in Goa arrested for allegedly raping US woman on pretext of ‘yogic massage’: The complainant claimed that Pratik Agarwal had previously committed a similar crime against a Canadian woman.
- China defends its opposition to US proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist: The relevant parties have not yet reached a consensus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.
- Twitter will start cracking down on trolls and abusive tweets: The firm’s engineering vice-president said the micro-blogging site would not tolerate abuse and harassment.