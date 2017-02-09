A look at the headlines right now:

‘He is such an open, naked traitor’, says AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on O Panneerselvam: She also denied his claim that he had been forced to resign as the Tamil Nadu chief minister. Data on deposited demonetised notes will be made available after June, says RBI: The central bank said the final calculations could be made only after counting money in cooperative banks, receipts from foreign countries and NRI deposits. IIT Guwahati students arrested for allegedly assaulting three girls after spiking their drinks: The complainants, students of the Gauhati University, had come to the IIT campus for its cultural festival and were looking for accommodation. Bengali actress Bitasta Saha’s body found hanging in her Kolkata home: Police said they suspect suicide, while her family alleges she was murdered by her boyfriend. Red Cross to temporarily stop operations in Afghanistan after six aid workers killed by militants: The organisation has not blamed anyone for the attack, though local authorities suspect the Islamic State group. New US Bill to halve the number of legal immigrants triggers tension among Indians: The Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment proposed to cut the number of green card issued every year from one million to half-a-million. RBI keeps key rates unchanged, raises concerns about Brexit and uncertain US economic policy: The central bank took a cautious stance despite expectations of a cut. Yoga teacher in Goa arrested for allegedly raping US woman on pretext of ‘yogic massage’: The complainant claimed that Pratik Agarwal had previously committed a similar crime against a Canadian woman. China defends its opposition to US proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist: The relevant parties have not yet reached a consensus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said. Twitter will start cracking down on trolls and abusive tweets: The firm’s engineering vice-president said the micro-blogging site would not tolerate abuse and harassment.