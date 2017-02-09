The service tax department of the Central Board of Excise and Customs has summoned tennis player Sania Mirza in connection with “the non-payment or evasion” of dues, PTI reported on Thursday. The notice issued to Mirza by the department’s Hyderabad office on February 6, has asked her to appear before the office in person or through an authorised agent on February 16. It was issued under Section 65 (104c) of the Service Tax Act, 1994.

“I have reasons to believe you are in possession of facts or/and documents and things which are relevant to the inquiry,” the office’s principal commissioner said in the notice. The notice said that she would also be asked to produce documents and other evidence relating to the matter. However, the notice does not specify the particulars of the case for which Mirza has been summoned.