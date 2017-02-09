A pigeon accused of having infiltrated India on Tuesday from Pakistan escaped on Wednesday, allegedly because of negligence by the Rajasthan Police. The pigeon, captured by officers in the Sriganganagar district after a nearly two-hour effort, escaped after a head constable lifted its cage to examine it, The Tribune reported.

Police also informed intelligence agencies about the bird, which reportedly carried a tag saying “5547 Janbaz Khan” along with a phone number. While officers sounded an alert after it escaped from its cage, witnesses said that the pigeon flew back towards Pakistan.

In October 2016, security personnel in India had captured another pigeon that was found carrying a warning note for Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the Line of Control. Officials said Border Security Force personnel found the bird in Punjab’s Pathankot district, where an Indian Air Force facility was targeted by militants in January.