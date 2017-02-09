Indian markets fell during morning trade on Thursday, with the Bombay Stock Exchange falling by 114.17 points and the National Stock Exchange Nifty losing 39.80 points [as of 11.25 am]. Banking and metal shares faced selling pressures by investors, while investors also remained cautious ahead of third quarter results declarations by 268 companies, Business Standard reported.

The BSE’s Metal sub-index and the Nifty Bank Index fell by 0.97% and 0.77% [as of 11.58 am], with companies such as Hindalco Industries Limited, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel trading in the red. Pharmaceutical companies were among the biggest gainers during intra-day trading, with Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Lupin Limited gaining between 0.09%-2.05%.

Market sentiment was also hit by the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold its interest rate steady at 6.25% for the second time. On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 127.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 166.82 crore. Meanwhile, Asian markets mostly rose on the back of gains by the United States’ Nasdaq, AP reported. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi rose by 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite added 0.3%. However, Australia’s S&P ASX/200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 0.2% and 0.5%.

The bank, while releasing the report from its latest monetary policy review, had attributed its cautious stand to the impact of Brexit, and the uncertainty around United States macroeconomic policy under the Donald Trump administration. The RBI pointed to dwindling confidence in global markets given the increasingly protectionist policies adopted by several major economies, as well as worldwide political instability. The move to keep rates unchanged came despite widespread expectations of a rate cut, given the lower inflation rates and strong gross domestic product predictions.