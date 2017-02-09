Bangalore’s Church Street will be closed for traffic for six months starting Friday for redevelopment work, reported The Times of India. The redesign on the 715-metre stretch will cost Rs 9.02 crore.

The stretch from Church Street towards Brigade Road will be sealed as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s TenderSure work will start. Only the commercial establishments on the street will remain open during this period.

Utilities such as footpaths and sanitation lines will have to be remain on the road as per the TenderSure guidelines. “Shifting of utilities as per TenderSure guidelines will take two-three months,” an official told the Economic Times. White-topping work on the road will be taken up afterwards, the official added.

Kudroli Builders and Infrastructures from Goa won the contract to redevelop Church street. Architect Naresh Narasimhan is behind the redesign, which will include parking spaces for 103 two-wheelers and 32 four-wheelers and wider footpaths, reported the Deccan Herald.