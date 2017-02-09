An Indian software engineer was found dead in her apartment in Clayton in Australia on Tuesday, reported ManoramaOnline. The woman has been identified as Monisha Arun, who hailed from a village near Ponkunnam in Kerala.

The cause of her death has yet to be known. Her body was discovered by her husband when he got back from work. He is a nurse in the Melbourne suburb. The couple got married only a few months ago. The woman’s family said the authorities have yet to disclose details about her death.