A look at the headlines right now:

One Ansal brother gets a year in jail in Uphaar cinema fire, the other spared because he is 77: The Supreme Court verdict shows the rich have special powers, and can walk away after killing children, said the victims’ kin. 95,666 Indians brought back from troubled countries in past two years, government informs House: Around 594 Indians are lodged in jails in the Gulf, said Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh. O Panneerselvam gets support from senior-most AIADMK leader E Madhusudhanan: The caretaker chief minister will meet the governor at 5 pm today, while VK Sasikala has been asked to meet him at 7.30 pm without her MLAs. Service tax department summons Sania Mirza for possible evasion: The notice has asked her to appear before the service tax office in Hyderabad on February 16. Fire breaks out at Samsung Galaxy Note7 battery maker’s factory in China: Faulty lithium-ion batteries stored in the waste depository caused the blaze at the SDI Co Ltd plant. Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty by 40 as banking, metal shares face selling pressure: Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of third quarter result declarations by 268 companies on Wednesday. Rajasthan ministers want to rewrite history books to show Maharana Pratap won Battle of Haldighati: A distorted version of history has been taught to generations of students, said former Higher Education Minister Kalicharan Saraf. A ‘Pakistani spy pigeon’ that was in police custody has escaped after a constable lifted its cage: The bird, which was captured after a two-hour effort by officers, reportedly carried a tag saying ‘5547 Janbaz Khan’ along with a phone number. SoftBank lost nearly $350 million on investments in Ola, Snapdeal during last nine months of 2016: However, the Japan-based technology conglomerate said it was still ‘deeply committed’ to its portfolio in India. A full ‘snow moon’, an eclipse and a comet show will light up the skies this Friday night: Australia, New Zealand and East Asian countries along the Pacific coast will not be able to witness them though.