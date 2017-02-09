The big news: Gopal Ansal gets one year's imprisonment in Uphaar fire case, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: One lakh Indians were brought back from troubled countries in 2 years, and Panneerselvam has been supported by a top ADMK leader.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One Ansal brother gets a year in jail in Uphaar cinema fire, the other spared because he is 77: The Supreme Court verdict shows the rich have special powers, and can walk away after killing children, said the victims’ kin.
- 95,666 Indians brought back from troubled countries in past two years, government informs House: Around 594 Indians are lodged in jails in the Gulf, said Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.
- O Panneerselvam gets support from senior-most AIADMK leader E Madhusudhanan: The caretaker chief minister will meet the governor at 5 pm today, while VK Sasikala has been asked to meet him at 7.30 pm without her MLAs.
- Service tax department summons Sania Mirza for possible evasion: The notice has asked her to appear before the service tax office in Hyderabad on February 16.
- Fire breaks out at Samsung Galaxy Note7 battery maker’s factory in China: Faulty lithium-ion batteries stored in the waste depository caused the blaze at the SDI Co Ltd plant.
- Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty by 40 as banking, metal shares face selling pressure: Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of third quarter result declarations by 268 companies on Wednesday.
- Rajasthan ministers want to rewrite history books to show Maharana Pratap won Battle of Haldighati: A distorted version of history has been taught to generations of students, said former Higher Education Minister Kalicharan Saraf.
- A ‘Pakistani spy pigeon’ that was in police custody has escaped after a constable lifted its cage: The bird, which was captured after a two-hour effort by officers, reportedly carried a tag saying ‘5547 Janbaz Khan’ along with a phone number.
- SoftBank lost nearly $350 million on investments in Ola, Snapdeal during last nine months of 2016: However, the Japan-based technology conglomerate said it was still ‘deeply committed’ to its portfolio in India.
- A full ‘snow moon’, an eclipse and a comet show will light up the skies this Friday night: Australia, New Zealand and East Asian countries along the Pacific coast will not be able to witness them though.