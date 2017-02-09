Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in various parts of Srinagar and Shopian on Thursday as Jammu and Kashmir observed the fourth death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Authorities also suspended rail services between Baramulla and Banihal to prevent any mishaps, reported PTI.

While the assembly of people was barred in areas under the jurisdictions of six police station in Srinagar and Shopian, security personnel were deployed in large numbers in other sensitive parts of the Valley. No incident of violence was reported till late noon.

Separatist groups called a strike to protest against Guru’s hanging. While protesting, the separatist leadership said, “People will seek the mortal remains of Shaheed Mohammad Afzal Guru”, according to Hindustan Times. Guru’s mortal remains were not handed over to his family after he was hanged in Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013.

Police officials told PTI that several shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments were shut. Public vehicles were also off roads, but private cars were seen plying. Many Kashmiris also used social media to criticise his execution. A condolence meet was held at Guru’s Sopore residence in Baramulla district, reported Greater Kashmir.

On December 13, 2001, five gunmen drove into Parliament in a car plastered with a fake sticker pass. Once inside the complex, they got out of the car and opened fire. A gun battle ensued as security personnel returned fire, and one of the intruders detonated explosives strapped to his waist. The attack killed 14 people, including police and security personnel, a gardener, a journalist and the militants themselves.