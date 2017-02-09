The chief financial officer and chief marketing officer of cab aggregator Ola have both resigned from their posts, reported Mint. The company has already named operations head Pallav Singh as its interim CFO after Rajiv Bansal, who was earlier with Infosys, resigned. However, the company has not yet named a replacement for CMO Raghuvesh Sarup, according to Economic Times.

Bansal had joined Ola in January last year after being with Infosys for 17 years. He is currently embroiled in a controversy at the information technology major. Last month, Infosys founders NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the company’s board about their concerns over corporate governance. They raised the issue of the high salaries and severance packages of three executive, including Bansal.

Sarup, on the other hand, had joined Ola last January after working as the marketing director at Microsoft India. Earlier, he was with Nokia, and Procter & Gamble among other firms. Ola has made several new appointments recently. Last month, it had hired former PepsiCo executive Vishal Kaul as its chief operating officer. Pranay Jivrajka, who has held the position till now, was promoted to the post of founding partner.

Ola was founded by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, alumni Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati. It’s the country’s only arch rival of the California-based Uber.