Air India operations department head has been taken off flying duty for skipping the mandatory pre-flight medical test, PTI reported on Thursday. “In compliance with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation orders, Capt AK Kathpalia will not be assigned any flight to operate any more,” airline sources told the news agency. The order was issued on Wednesday.

The airline had reported the matter to the DGCA, and subsequently ordered an investigation by a five-member panel. The incident was flagged by pilots’ union Indian Commercial Pilots Association.

Crew members are not allowed to drink any alcoholic beverage 12 hours before a flight, according to Rule 24 of Aircraft Rules. Crew members are also required to take a medical test before a flight to prove that they had not consumed alcohol in 12 hours. Anyone who flouts the rule or refuses to take the medical test is to be taken off flying duty for at least a month and face disciplinary action, as per rules.

“It has been brought to our notice that one of the executive directors, who is a pilot, has been evading pre-flight medical test, endangering the safety of the passengers and crew members,” the ICPA said in its complaint. The ICPA also urged the airline to “procure the pre-flight medical record and all CCTV footage in dispatch and pre-flight medical room at Delhi”.