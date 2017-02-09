The crisis in the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has had its effect on the Congress, which is the third largest party in Tamil Nadu with eight legislators.

Senior leaders in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee told Scroll.in that there was a serious difference of opinion on whether to back caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam or AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in the battle for power.

The eight legislators of the Congress could turn out to be crucial if the governor orders a floor test in the Assembly. A party needs 117 MLAs to have a majority.

A former Lok Sabha member said state Congress president Su Thirunavukkarasar has been speaking in support of Sasikala, who was elected the legislative party leader on Sunday.

When Panneerselvam revolted on Tuesday, Thirunavukkarasar slammed Governor Vidyasagar Rao for delaying the swearing-in of Sasikala. “It is not for the governor to judge whether she is fit to be Chief Minister. He should have left it to the people to decide,” he had said.

Congress leaders in New Delhi have also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre for allegedly orchestrating the current crisis in Tamil Nadu.

But in the state, at least six of the eight MLAs in the Congress were unhappy with statements that could be perceived as pro-Sasikala. “There is great public anger against Sasikala. It would be suicidal to back her at the moment,” a former MP told Scroll.in.

At a meeting in Chennai on Thursday, the MLAs expressed their displeasure and said the Congress should remain neutral and not take a stand in favour of either of the AIADMK factions. “One of the MLAs reminded everyone that the Congress was still in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” said another leader.

Thirunavukkarasar is expected to reach New Delhi by Thursday night and meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Thirunavukkarasar was a senior member in the AIADMK in the 1980s. He was one of the key people who had helped former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when the party split after the death of its founder MG Ramachandran. He later moved out of the AIADMK due to differences with Jayalalithaa.

While Thirunavukkarasar has slammed the governor for the delay of Sasikala’s swearing-in as chief minister, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has taken an anti-Sasikala stand. Chidambaram said the governor could delay the swearing-in till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in Sasikala’s illegal wealth case next week.