The business wrap: RBI’s status quo on interest rate hits markets, and six other top stories
In other headlines: Two top executives of Ola reportedly resigned, and the MEA submitted its extradition request for Vijay Mallya to the UK High Commission.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Sensex recovers after falling over 100 points in morning trade, Nifty ends below 8,800: Pharmaceutical companies were among the biggest gainers of the day.
- Ola’s CFO Rajiv Bansal and CMO Raghuvesh Sarup resign, say reports: While Pallav Singh has been named the interim replacement for Bansal, no name has been announced for the post of CMO.
- MEA submits request to extradite Vijay Mallya from Britain: The CBI’s request was submitted to the UK High Commission in New Delhi, Vikas Swarup said.
- SoftBank lost nearly $350 million on investments in Ola, Snapdeal during last nine months of 2016: However, the Japan-based technology conglomerate said it was still ‘deeply committed’ to its portfolio in India.
- Data on deposited demonetised notes will be made available after June, says RBI: The central bank said the final calculations could be made only after counting money in cooperative banks, receipts from foreign countries and NRI deposits.
- Twitter will start cracking down on trolls and abusive tweets: The firm’s engineering vice-president said the micro-blogging site would not tolerate abuse and harassment.
- Service tax department summons Sania Mirza for possible evasion: The notice has asked her to appear before the service tax office in Hyderabad on February 16.