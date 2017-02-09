A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex recovers after falling over 100 points in morning trade, Nifty ends below 8,800: Pharmaceutical companies were among the biggest gainers of the day. Ola’s CFO Rajiv Bansal and CMO Raghuvesh Sarup resign, say reports: While Pallav Singh has been named the interim replacement for Bansal, no name has been announced for the post of CMO. MEA submits request to extradite Vijay Mallya from Britain: The CBI’s request was submitted to the UK High Commission in New Delhi, Vikas Swarup said. SoftBank lost nearly $350 million on investments in Ola, Snapdeal during last nine months of 2016: However, the Japan-based technology conglomerate said it was still ‘deeply committed’ to its portfolio in India. Data on deposited demonetised notes will be made available after June, says RBI: The central bank said the final calculations could be made only after counting money in cooperative banks, receipts from foreign countries and NRI deposits. Twitter will start cracking down on trolls and abusive tweets: The firm’s engineering vice-president said the micro-blogging site would not tolerate abuse and harassment. Service tax department summons Sania Mirza for possible evasion: The notice has asked her to appear before the service tax office in Hyderabad on February 16.