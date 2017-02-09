A Delhi court on Thursday directed Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to appear before it on Friday after the Central Bureau of Investigation sought permission to have him undergo a lie-detector test in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, PTI reported. Arms dealer Abhishek Verma has also been summoned.

The case, which was earlier closed after the CBI gave Tytler a clean chit, was reopened in November 2015 after the wife of riot victim Badal Singh claimed that she had fresh evidence against Tytler. On December 4, 2015, the court had asked the investigating agency to re-examine the case and ascertain the authenticity of Verma’s statement, which claimed Tytler had tried to influence a witness.

Tytler has denied any role in the riots that took place in North Delhi’s Gurdwara Pulbangash where three people were killed on November 1, 1984. The riots occurred a day after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.