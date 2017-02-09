The Centre on Thursday announced that the Aadhaar card is now mandatory for public distribution system applications under the National Food Security Act. A statement issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that beneficiaries who do not possess the document have until June 30 to apply for the biometric-based unique identification number. The notification came into effect on Wednesday.

All states and Union Territories, except for Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam, will have this notification enforced for the supply of subsidised food grains or cash transfer of food subsidy. Aadhaar card applicants have been directed to visit any enrolment centre (details of which are available at www.uidai.gov.in).

The state or UT government will link the Aadhaar number with the beneficiary’s ration card or bank account within 30 days of receiving the information, according to the statement. Provisions have been made for any member of “eligible households” to receive the benefits of the public distribution system as long as they have the mandatory Aadhaar number.