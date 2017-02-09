The big news: VK Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India rejects Pakistan’s claims of a ‘secret nuclear city’, and Amnesty said the UP government had failed the Muzaffarnagar gangrape victims.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AIADMK chief VK Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government: Caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam said the “truth will prevail”, after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.
- Claims of India building a ‘secret nuclear city’ are a figment of Pakistan’s imagination, says MEA: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria accused Delhi of accumulating nuclear weapons and conducting inter-continental missile tests.
- UP government failed to provide justice to Muzaffarnagar gangrape victims, says Amnesty: Human rights lawyer Vrinda Grover said releasing the report ahead of the elections would push the state to ‘act speedily to give women their rights’.
- Eight countries to help fund NGOs affected by Donald Trump’s anti-abortion order: Belgium, Canada, Cape Verde, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Sweden will hold their first conference in Brussels on March 2.
- MEA submits request to extradite Vijay Mallya from Britain: The CBI’s request was submitted to the UK High Commission in New Delhi, Vikas Swarup said.
- Reconsider blocking ban on Masood Azhar, India tells China: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the matter had been taken up with the country’s officials in both Delhi and Beijing.
- Centre makes Aadhaar card mandatory for public distribution system schemes: Beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act who do not already have the unique identification number can apply for one till June 30.
- Alleged 9/11 mastermind blames US policy for attacks, in a letter to Obama: Khalid Sheik Mohammed said the country’s foreign policies on Iraq, Iran, Vietnam and Hiroshima had made the 2001 strike inevitable.
- Newly discovered amoeba named after Gandalf from ‘The Lord of The Rings’: Scientists named it ‘Arcella gandalfi’ as it resembles the hat worn by JRR Tolkien’s fictional character.
- Jagdish Tytler summoned to court after CBI demands lie-detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Delhi court also ordered arms dealer Abhishek Verma to appear in the case.