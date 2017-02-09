A look at the headlines right now:

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government: Caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam said the “truth will prevail”, after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

Claims of India building a ‘secret nuclear city’ are a figment of Pakistan’s imagination, says MEA: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria accused Delhi of accumulating nuclear weapons and conducting inter-continental missile tests. UP government failed to provide justice to Muzaffarnagar gangrape victims, says Amnesty: Human rights lawyer Vrinda Grover said releasing the report ahead of the elections would push the state to ‘act speedily to give women their rights’.

Eight countries to help fund NGOs affected by Donald Trump’s anti-abortion order: Belgium, Canada, Cape Verde, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Sweden will hold their first conference in Brussels on March 2.

MEA submits request to extradite Vijay Mallya from Britain: The CBI’s request was submitted to the UK High Commission in New Delhi, Vikas Swarup said. Reconsider blocking ban on Masood Azhar, India tells China: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the matter had been taken up with the country’s officials in both Delhi and Beijing. Centre makes Aadhaar card mandatory for public distribution system schemes: Beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act who do not already have the unique identification number can apply for one till June 30.

Alleged 9/11 mastermind blames US policy for attacks, in a letter to Obama: Khalid Sheik Mohammed said the country’s foreign policies on Iraq, Iran, Vietnam and Hiroshima had made the 2001 strike inevitable. Newly discovered amoeba named after Gandalf from ‘The Lord of The Rings’: Scientists named it ‘Arcella gandalfi’ as it resembles the hat worn by JRR Tolkien’s fictional character. Jagdish Tytler summoned to court after CBI demands lie-detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Delhi court also ordered arms dealer Abhishek Verma to appear in the case.