Passengers on board a GoAir flight from Delhi had a narrow escape on Wednesday evening after the aircraft’s engine developed an engine failure immediately after taking off. A Dwarka teenager was sitting on his terrace with his cousin when he noticed that the airplane had caught fire mid-air, The Indian Express reported. He immediately called the Delhi police control room, which in turn informed the Central Industrial Security Force.

The message was then conveyed to the Airport Operations Control Centre and the Air Traffic Control who asked the pilot of the flight to return. The Bengaluru-bound flight made an emergency landing with 193 people on board after being in the air for about 15 minutes, The Times of India reported. The aircraft made a safe landing and the passengers were accommodated in a later flight.

“G8-557 Delhi-Bengaluru flight had an emergency landing at Delhi airport at 1953 hours due to technical reasons,” the company had said in a statement on Wednesday.

A few passengers on board the flight had seen the fire in the engine and reported it to the cabin crew. “The plane was flying at around 5,000-6,000 feet. The fire, which lasted for about 30 seconds, somehow went off, probably because the pilots switched off the engine,” one of the passengers, Saurabh Tandon, told The Indian Express.