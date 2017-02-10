A look at the headlines right now:

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government: Caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam said the “truth will prevail”, after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Appeals court refuses to reinstate Donald Trump’s immigration ban, says no evidence to justify it: The US president called the ruling ‘political’ and said his administration would ultimately win the case. Claims of India building a ‘secret nuclear city’ are a figment of Pakistan’s imagination, says MEA: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria accused Delhi of accumulating nuclear weapons and conducting inter-continental missile tests. Delhi-Bengaluru flight returns to IGI airport after local teen tells police he saw the plane on fire: The aircraft with 193 people on board made an emergency landing and the passengers were evacuated safely. MEA submits request to extradite Vijay Mallya from Britain: The CBI’s request was submitted to the UK High Commission in New Delhi, Vikas Swarup said. UP government failed to provide justice to Muzaffarnagar gangrape victims, says Amnesty: Human rights lawyer Vrinda Grover said releasing the report ahead of the elections would push the state to ‘act speedily to give women their rights’. Centre makes Aadhaar card mandatory for public distribution system schemes: Beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act who do not already have the unique identification number can apply for one till June 30. Jagdish Tytler summoned to court after CBI demands lie-detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Delhi court also ordered arms dealer Abhishek Verma to appear in the case. Reconsider blocking ban on Masood Azhar, India tells China: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the matter had been taken up with the country’s officials in both Delhi and Beijing. Ton-up Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay steer India to 356/3 on Day 1 of Bangladesh Test: The skipper scored an unbeaten 111, while Vijay smashed 108 runs to take the hosts to a commanding position in the one-off Test.