The big news: All eyes on TN governor as Sasikala moves to take over as CM, and 9 other top stories
- AIADMK chief VK Sasikala stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government: Caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam said the “truth will prevail”, after meeting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Donald Trump’s immigration ban, says no evidence to justify it: The US president called the ruling ‘political’ and said his administration would ultimately win the case.
- Claims of India building a ‘secret nuclear city’ are a figment of Pakistan’s imagination, says MEA: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria accused Delhi of accumulating nuclear weapons and conducting inter-continental missile tests.
- Delhi-Bengaluru flight returns to IGI airport after local teen tells police he saw the plane on fire: The aircraft with 193 people on board made an emergency landing and the passengers were evacuated safely.
- MEA submits request to extradite Vijay Mallya from Britain: The CBI’s request was submitted to the UK High Commission in New Delhi, Vikas Swarup said.
- UP government failed to provide justice to Muzaffarnagar gangrape victims, says Amnesty: Human rights lawyer Vrinda Grover said releasing the report ahead of the elections would push the state to ‘act speedily to give women their rights’.
- Centre makes Aadhaar card mandatory for public distribution system schemes: Beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act who do not already have the unique identification number can apply for one till June 30.
- Jagdish Tytler summoned to court after CBI demands lie-detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Delhi court also ordered arms dealer Abhishek Verma to appear in the case.
- Reconsider blocking ban on Masood Azhar, India tells China: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the matter had been taken up with the country’s officials in both Delhi and Beijing.
- Ton-up Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay steer India to 356/3 on Day 1 of Bangladesh Test: The skipper scored an unbeaten 111, while Vijay smashed 108 runs to take the hosts to a commanding position in the one-off Test.