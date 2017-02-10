Nearly 1,500 tamers and 1,000 bulls have been registered for a jallikattu event on Friday at Alanganallur in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. At least 2,000 police personnel, 20 medical teams and 10 veterinary teams will also be present at the event, which people from across the across the states who participated in pro-jallikattu protests are expected to attend, The Hindu reported.

The Madurai district administration has also set up six screens for the public to view the event. While no minister or legislator from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is expected to attend because of the ongoing crisis within the party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin will be present along with leaders from other political parties, the report said.

The Alanganallur jallikattu’s organising committee has announced prizes such as a car, tractor and motorbikes for the winners of the event. Organising committee member D Raghupathy said the event would live up to public expectations.

This is one of the first major jallikattu events to take place in the state since the Tamil Nadu government passed a Bill on January 23 revoking the ban on the bull-taming sport. On Sunday, as many as 36 people were injured after a jallikattu event was held in the state’s Avaniapuram district. Chennai’s Marina Beach was the centre for the agitation against a 2014 Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport, drawing more than 50,000 people over one week.