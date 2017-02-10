A businessman from France has sued Uber for €45 million (over Rs 340 crore) saying a bug in the app led to his divorce, reported French newspaper Le Figaro. The man claimed a technical glitch in the Uber app allowed his wife to track his rides.

The businessman said he had used his Uber account on his wife’s device once in the past, but had logged out of it. However, the app continued to send details of his Uber activities to her, and she eventually suspected he was having an affair, the complainant claimed. This led to their divorce, he said.

The case is expected to be heard next month. Uber spokesperson told the newspaper that it did not want to comment publicly on a case that involves divorcing couples. An experiment by Le Figaro suggests this particular bug is an issue with all iPhones running with iOS versions older than December 2015.

Last year, Uber was accused of having used a “god-view” tool, which allows any Uber employee to track any user’s ride, reported the Independent.