Free parking on Mumbai’s roads may not be available soon as the Maharashtra government has lifted the stay on a policy prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation two years ago, reported The Times of India on Friday, quoting unidentified officials. However, there has been no official announcement by the government on this so far.

According to the January 2015 policy, parking rates had been increased by 300%, and other measures had been put in place to decongest the city’s streets, The Indian Express had reported. Subsequently, 15 resident associations in the A ward, led by Bharatiya Janata Party Colaba MLA Raj Purohit, had appealed for the policy to be scrapped. The policy was put on hold after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened.

However, if the government’s new move is confirmed, this means the BMC’s parking policy will be implemented again. Under its rules, areas in the city have been divided into three categories and parking rates for each are different based on how crowded they are. Category A will be defined as the most crowded and will charge Rs 60 per hour, followed by Rs 40 for B and Rs 20 for C.

Under the policy’s residential scheme, monthly parking charges for a car at night (8pm to 8 am) will fall anywhere between Rs 660 and Rs 1,980. Day-time charges will be higher. However, parking at public places such as Girgaum and Juhu Chowpatty, as well Gateway of India will remain free to boost tourism.

South Mumbai residents have protested the development, saying hundreds of buildings in the area were built without garages decades ago and that they have no choice but to park on the streets.

Mumbai’s civic polls will be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23.