United States President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his country’s commitment to upholding the “One China” policy, under which Washington considers Taiwan a part of China. In a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump agreed to honour the policy, which was previously a point of contention between the two countries ever since Trump won the US presidential elections, Reuters reported.

A White House statement said the two leaders had a lengthy conversation, during which they discussed several issues. Describing their conversation as “extremely cordial”, the statement said the two leaders had also invited each other to visit their countries, AP reported. Later, Xi said it was possible for both countries to “push bilateral relations to a new high” through joint efforts.

“The development of China and the United States absolutely can complement each other and advance together,” Xi said, according to state-owned media. The call follows months of tension between the two countries after Trump stirred a diplomatic row on December 2 with his phone conversation with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. China had lodged a complaint with US and urged Washington “to cautiously, properly handle the Taiwan issue to avoid unnecessary disturbance to Sino-US relations”.

On December 11, 2016, Trump said there was no point in continuing with the “One China” policy if Beijing did not make trade concessions with the US.” I don’t know why we have to be bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things,” he had told Fox News.