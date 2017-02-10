The big news: OPS camp fumes as 130 AIADMK MLAs are carted off to a resort, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Donald Trump reaffirmed the US’ commitment to the ‘One China’ policy, and Uma Bharti said she made rapists ‘beg for forgiveness’ as CM.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MLAs at Sasikala’s resort say they chose to be there, Panneerselvam goes to the police: Around 130 AIADMK legislators were taken to a resort near Chennai on Wednesday, purportedly to ensure that they do not interact with O Panneerselvam.
- In phone call with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump reaffirms US commitment to ‘One China’ policy: The Chinese president said it was possible for both countries to ‘push bilateral relations to a new high’ though joint efforts.
- Uma Bharti claims she made rapists ‘scream for their lives’, ‘beg for forgiveness’ as chief minister: The Union minister accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to prevent crimes against women in the state.
- Malware compromised our systems, led to debit card breach, says Hitachi Payment Services: The company said it could not determine how much data had been compromised by the malware.
- Hundreds of whales die in New Zealand mass beaching, volunteers race to save the surviving ones: Authorities believe this is the largest such stranding in decades.
- Media speculation about Infosys affairs ‘designed to stir up gossip’, CEO Vishal Sikka says: His letter to employees is his first reaction to reports that the company’s founders had raised several governance concerns with its board.
- 74 missing defence personnel believed to be in Pakistani custody, says VK Singh: The minister of state of external affairs said Islamabad was not acknowledging their presence in the country.
- India rejects US report saying religious minorities, Dalits facing vigilantism and persecution: The Centre has ‘serious doubts’ about the credibility of the Commission on International Religious Freedom, EAM spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.
- Russian airstrike ‘accidentally’ kills three Turkish soldiers in Syria: Vladimir Putin called up Tayyip Erdogan and promised better coordination in the future to avoid such incidents.
- IIMs may be able to set up campuses abroad if HRD Ministry’s new Bill gets passed: The legislation seeks to provide the business schools with ‘statutory status’ and autonomy.