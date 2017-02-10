A look at the headlines right now:

MLAs at Sasikala’s resort say they chose to be there, Panneerselvam goes to the police: Around 130 AIADMK legislators were taken to a resort near Chennai on Wednesday, purportedly to ensure that they do not interact with O Panneerselvam. In phone call with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump reaffirms US commitment to ‘One China’ policy: The Chinese president said it was possible for both countries to ‘push bilateral relations to a new high’ though joint efforts. Uma Bharti claims she made rapists ‘scream for their lives’, ‘beg for forgiveness’ as chief minister: The Union minister accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to prevent crimes against women in the state. Malware compromised our systems, led to debit card breach, says Hitachi Payment Services: The company said it could not determine how much data had been compromised by the malware. Hundreds of whales die in New Zealand mass beaching, volunteers race to save the surviving ones: Authorities believe this is the largest such stranding in decades.

Media speculation about Infosys affairs ‘designed to stir up gossip’, CEO Vishal Sikka says: His letter to employees is his first reaction to reports that the company’s founders had raised several governance concerns with its board. 74 missing defence personnel believed to be in Pakistani custody, says VK Singh: The minister of state of external affairs said Islamabad was not acknowledging their presence in the country. India rejects US report saying religious minorities, Dalits facing vigilantism and persecution: The Centre has ‘serious doubts’ about the credibility of the Commission on International Religious Freedom, EAM spokesperson Vikas Swarup said. Russian airstrike ‘accidentally’ kills three Turkish soldiers in Syria: Vladimir Putin called up Tayyip Erdogan and promised better coordination in the future to avoid such incidents. IIMs may be able to set up campuses abroad if HRD Ministry’s new Bill gets passed: The legislation seeks to provide the business schools with ‘statutory status’ and autonomy.