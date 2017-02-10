The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday removed E Madhusudhanan from the post of presidium chairman and also sacked him from the party’s primary membership. The party nominated KA Sengottayan to the top post instead, reported ANI.

The move appears to be retribution after he supported O Panneerselvam during the ongoing chief ministerial row in Tamil Nadu. “O Panneerselvam is the real heir of Amma,” Madhusudhanan had said on Thursday.

This comes a day after AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The announcement came as the chief minister designate met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

The impasse between Sasikala and Panneerselvam has left Tamil Nadu politics in turmoil. The divide in the party was made evident after Panneerselvam on Tuesday said he had been forced to resign as chief minister. He said his camp is prepared to respond to any allegations levelled by Sasikala and her supporters. Though Sasikala had claimed that she enjoyed the support of a majority of AIADMK MLAs, Panneerselvam had said that several legislators are on his side and that he can prove his strength in the state Assembly.