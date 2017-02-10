Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subrmanian Swamy has been asked by the Supreme Court to submit evidence within two weeks to prove P Chidambaram’s involvement in the Aircel-Maxis case, reported ANI. The bench asked the senior leader to prove credible material to back his allegation that the Congress leader deliberately granted Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the Rs 3,500-crore deal in 2006 when he was the finance minister, reported The Hindu.

“Swamy must convince us of a prima facie case. You [Swamy] must bring credible material on record to compel us to direct probe,” said the bench led by Chief Justice JS Khehar. Swamy has held that the FIPB approval for any foreign investment of more than Rs. 600 crore must be vetted by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs first, as per rules.“Was he [the former Finance Minister] aware of the fact that the deal was over Rs. 600 crore and he had to send it to the CCEA?” the court asked.

After former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran got a clean chit in the case on February 2, Swamy had said, “The main case is related to the illegal FIPB clearance given by Chidambaram, which is my case. Maran is a co-conspirator.”

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court against the verdict. The agency said the Maran brothers and others were discharged without furnishing property as bail bond and urged the apex court to not release the properties attached to the case.