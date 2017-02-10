Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman in Test history to score four double hundreds in four successive series. It helped India declare at a mammoth 687/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Resuming on 111, Kohli picked up from where he had left off the previous day, and went about dominating the Bangladeshi bowling attack. During the knock, he went past Virender Sehwag’s tally of 1105 in 2004-2005 for the most Test runs in a home season.

Comeback man Ajinkya Rahane completed his half century. The pair added 222 runs for the fourth wicket to India past the 450-run mark. Rahane though could not complete a century, falling for 82 after a magnificient diving catch by Mehedi Hasan Miraz at short cover off Taijul Islam.

Kohli was joined by Wriddhiman Saha, who, too, was making his return after an injury lay-off. Saha brought in a steady approach as Kohli eyed another double century. Kohli was eventually dismissed for 204 as Taijul Islam caught him leg before wicket. Replays, however, showed the impact with the pad to be outside the off-stump.

His exit though did not bring much relief for the visitors because Saha soon took control. He went on to score an unbeaten knock of 106, the second Test ton of his career. Saha first shared a 74-run stand with R Ashwin (34) and then added another 118 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (60*).

India declared with about an hour left in the day, putting Bangladesh in to bat for 12 overs. The visitors lost opener Soumya Sarkar in the final over of the day. Bangladesh ended the day on 41/1 with a mountain to climb.

Brief scores