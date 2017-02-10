A passenger on board an IndiGo aircraft disrupted the flight’s schedule for almost 2 hours on Friday after he opened an emergency exit door before the plane took off from Mumbai airport to its destination in Chandigarh, ANI reported. Officials said the “unruly passenger” had been handed over to security personnel at the Mumbai airport. One passenger was reportedly injured during the incident.

A statement by the budget airline said the passenger opened the emergency exit door of the stationary IndiGo flight 6E 4134, which triggered the rolling out of chutes meant for speedy evacuations. The crew alerted the pilot, who in turn informed airport ground staff and called for assistance.

“A co-passenger seated on 12A received bruises,” the airline said. A First Information report has been filed against the passenger for the security violation.