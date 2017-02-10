Political leaders slammed each other during their election addresses on Friday as part of the last round of campaigning before the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh on February 11. Election rules call for an end to campaigning 48 hours before the Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance a union of “two clans” during his speech in Bijnor. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in Pilibhit, said Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted to “Mann ki baat” [talking about what they think] while the Samajwadi Party spoke of “kaam ki baat” [talking about work], ANI reported.

“One clan destroyed India and the other destroyed Uttar Pradesh. They have both come together this time. In order to save Uttar Pradesh, the voters must reject them,” Modi said. Stating that the ruling Samajwadi Party was anti-farmer, the prime minister vowed to waive off loans taken by farmers if voted to power. He accused the ruling party of being controlled by people from one constituency. “Why are all MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Saifai? Are not others deserving enough?” Modi asked.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said a search on Google showed that most of the jokes on politicians were made at the Congress leader’s expense. “There is this Congress leader known for his childish acts. If you Google, you will see the number of jokes on him. No other leader is the target of as many jokes as this Congress leader,” Modi said.

During her address, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the BJP had failed to rule properly at the Centre and would definitely fail in Uttar Pradesh.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. Counting of votes will be done on March 11.

