The collector of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday issued a notice, asking people to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day, reported ANI. The government official said programmes should be organised in all educational institutes as well as households across every village and town on February 14 to facilitate the same.

A diktat like this is not new. Last year, advertisement billboards across 50 stations of the Delhi Metro made a similar request. The billboards, which were put up by a religious group called Bal Sanskar Kendra, asked people to celebrate “Matri Pitri Pujan Diwas”, on February 14 instead of Valentine’s Day. The ads also endorsed police action against couples found displaying affection in public. After pictures of the billboards were posted on social media, the Delhi Metro ordered an inquiry into the matter.