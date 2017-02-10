Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday submitted a list of witnesses before a Delhi court in the National Herald case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. The list includes the names of eleven persons including All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi, several Associated Journals Limited staffers and government officials, PTI reported. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 25.

On December 26, 2016, Delhi’s Patiala House Court had dismissed Swamy’s petition seeking documents from the Congress and Associated Journals Limited in connection with the case. Swamy had said that the documents containing financial and account-related information would be crucial in the corruption case against the Gandhi family. The accused, including Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, have refuted the allegations made in the case.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis of illegally acquiring property worth Rs 5,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes The National Herald newspaper. The Gandhis have also been accused of acquiring the publication for Rs 50 lakh with the aim of taking over its properties in Delhi.

The complaint that was filed in 2012 accused the Gandhis and other major shareholders in the AJL of providing an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to the company and then transferring the debt to Young India Limited, a holding in which both party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi own a 38% stake.