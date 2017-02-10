A Bhopal court on Friday sent five persons to police remand till February 14 for allegedly spying on Indian Army troops at the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, reported ANI. The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested 13 people in connection with the case. The accused are suspected to have traded information about the Indian Army and Air Force operations in Madhya Pradesh to help Pakistani spy agents.

“Two men were arrested in Jammu in November 2016 for collecting and using information of strategic interest for espionage. They were being funded by a person in Satna. Five persons from Gwalior, three from Bhopal, two from Jabalpur and one from Satna were arrested,” MP ATS chief Sanjeev Shami (pictured above) told reporters on Friday.

He said the accused were the intermediaries between the handlers abroad and sources in India. Shami said some employees of telecom companies were also involved in the case. The Congress has claimed that one of the men arrested in Gwalior was a relative of a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, reported The Indian Express. However, the agency has yet to disclose the identity of those arrested.

In January, the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Uttar Pradesh nabbed 11 people who were allegedly running a similar racket.