Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin on Friday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, demanding establishment of a stable government in the state. He accused the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of failing the people. “No administrative work [has been done] for nearly nine months. There’s a standstill in state...[The] present dispensation is not even being able to undertake local body election in the state,” Stalin told ANI.

“After Amma’s demise, OPS [O Panneerselvam] took charge and took up [the] jallikattu issue. During outside protests, jallikattu was happening inside AIADMK,” said Stalin taking a jibe at the party for the ongoing internal crisis. He, however, refused to comment on the allegations levelled by AIADMK legislators against the DMK, holding the opposition party responsible for the chaos. The MLAs are lodged in a resort about 120 km from Chennai.

The impasse between VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam has left Tamil Nadu politics in turmoil. The rift became evident after Panneerselvam on Tuesday said he had been forced to resign as chief minister. He said his camp was prepared to respond to any allegations levelled by Sasikala and her supporters. Though Sasikala had claimed that she enjoyed the support of a majority of AIADMK legislators, Panneerselvam had said that several legislators were on his side and that he could prove his strength in the state Assembly.

