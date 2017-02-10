The big news: MK Stalin says Tamil Nadu government is dysfunctional, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Narendra Modi called Congress-SP alliance ‘union of clans’, and MHA said BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav was not under arrest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No administrative work done by AIADMK government in nine months, says DMK: Opposition leader MK Stalin met the governor on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum seeking a stable government in the state.
- Narendra Modi calls Congress-SP alliance ‘union of clans’ as UP gets ready to vote tomorrow: The prime minister also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that ‘no other leader is the target of as many jokes as this Congress leader’.
- BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav is not under arrest, Home Ministry tells Delhi High Court: Allow the constable’s wife to meet him over the weekend, said the bench of Justice BD Ahmed and Justice Ashutosh Kumar.
- Ajay Tyagi appointed new Sebi chief: The appointee will replace his predecessor Upendra Kumar Sinha on March 1.
- Industrial production drops 0.4% in December: The Central Statistics Office attributed the contraction to a 2% decline in manufacturing output.
- Manmohan Singh was right to call demonetisation a monumental mismanagement, says Nitish Kumar: The government must disclose how much black money and fake currency has been detected so far, the Bihar chief minister said.
- World’s oldest functional steam engine will run between Delhi Cantonment and Rewari on February 11: With a maximum speed of 50 km/hour, Fairy Queen will complete the journey in a day.
- Media speculation about Infosys affairs ‘designed to stir up gossip’, CEO Vishal Sikka says: His letter to employees is his first reaction to reports that the company’s founders had raised several governance concerns with its board.
- Virat Kohli’s record double ton helps India declare at 687/6 on Day 2 of Bangladesh Test: He became the first player in Test history to score four double tons in four successive series.
- In phone call with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump reaffirms US commitment to ‘One China’ policy: The Chinese president said it was possible for both countries to ‘push bilateral relations to a new high’ though joint efforts.