No administrative work done by AIADMK government in nine months, says DMK: Opposition leader MK Stalin met the governor on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum seeking a stable government in the state. Narendra Modi calls Congress-SP alliance ‘union of clans’ as UP gets ready to vote tomorrow: The prime minister also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that ‘no other leader is the target of as many jokes as this Congress leader’. BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav is not under arrest, Home Ministry tells Delhi High Court: Allow the constable’s wife to meet him over the weekend, said the bench of Justice BD Ahmed and Justice Ashutosh Kumar. Ajay Tyagi appointed new Sebi chief: The appointee will replace his predecessor Upendra Kumar Sinha on March 1. Industrial production drops 0.4% in December: The Central Statistics Office attributed the contraction to a 2% decline in manufacturing output. Manmohan Singh was right to call demonetisation a monumental mismanagement, says Nitish Kumar: The government must disclose how much black money and fake currency has been detected so far, the Bihar chief minister said. World’s oldest functional steam engine will run between Delhi Cantonment and Rewari on February 11: With a maximum speed of 50 km/hour, Fairy Queen will complete the journey in a day. Media speculation about Infosys affairs ‘designed to stir up gossip’, CEO Vishal Sikka says: His letter to employees is his first reaction to reports that the company’s founders had raised several governance concerns with its board. Virat Kohli’s record double ton helps India declare at 687/6 on Day 2 of Bangladesh Test: He became the first player in Test history to score four double tons in four successive series. In phone call with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump reaffirms US commitment to ‘One China’ policy: The Chinese president said it was possible for both countries to ‘push bilateral relations to a new high’ though joint efforts.