Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Friday told the Home Ministry that the disproportionate assets case against VK Sasikala raises doubts whether she will be elected within six months of taking over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, which is a constitutional necessity. In his report on the political crisis within the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party in the state, Rao said he would like to wait till more clarity emerges in the matter before taking a call on whether O Panneerselvam should continue as the CM or hand over charge to Sasikala, official sources told Scroll.in.

Rao also pointed out that the resolution submitted by Sasikala showing that she had the support of a majority of MLAs was passed by Panneerselvam. However, the caretaker chief minister on Tuesday said he was forced to resign from his post. Rao also said that he had instructed the state police to look into the allegations of horse-trading and submit a report to him.

The ruling party MLAs are lodged in a resort about 120 km from Chennai. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party leader MK Stalin on Friday evening met the governor and submitted a memorandum seeking a stable government in the state. “Horse-trading in any form has to be prevented and efforts to protect sanctity of anti-defection law has to be undertaken,” Stalin said.

The impasse between Sasikala and Panneerselvam has left Tamil Nadu politics in turmoil. Though Sasikala had claimed that she enjoyed the support of a majority of AIADMK legislators, Panneerselvam had said that several legislators were on his side and that he could prove his strength in the state Assembly.