The Peruvian government has offered a $30,000 (approximately Rs 2 lakh) reward for the capture of former President Alejandro Toledo, who is an accused in a corruption case, AP reported. Officials said they have alerted Interpol and have information that the former leader, currently a Stanford University visiting scholar, may be in San Francisco, USA. Toledo, however, had denied any role in the graft scandal last week, the agency said.

Toledo is accused of accepting $20 million (approximately Rs 133 crore) in bribes from Brazilian building company Odebrecht to help them secure a contract. The project involved the construction of a highway between Brazil and Peru’s Pacific Coastline. Judge Concepción had ruled that the 70-year-old be detained for 18 months till prosecutors collect evidence in the case. Toledo’s lawyer, Heriberto Benítez, urged the court to reconsider the “excessive measure” and told reporters he would advise Toledo against returning as he would not get a fair trial, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials suspect the leader may try to enter Israel, as his wife Eliane Karp has dual Belgian-Israeli citizenship and Peru has no extradition treaty with the country.

“Anyone in the world who can help us find him can claim the reward,” Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said on Canal N TV station.

Toledo served as president from 2001 to 2006.