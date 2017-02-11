The big news: Polling begins in first phase of UP Assembly elections, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The DMK urged the Tamil Nadu governor to prevent horse-trading, and Peru placed a bounty on its former president's head in a graft case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three-way contest heats up as polling begins in first phase of UP elections, 73 seats in play: The BJP’s demonetisation decision will be put to the test in the key state, with the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP close at its heels.
- No administrative work done by Tamil Nadu AIADMK government in nine months, says DMK: Opposition leader MK Stalin met the governor on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum seeking a stable government in the state.
- Peru offers reward for capture of ex-President Alejandro Toledo: Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued against the former leader, currently a Stanford University scholar, in connection with a corruption scam.
- Ajay Tyagi appointed new Sebi chief: The appointee will replace his predecessor Upendra Kumar Sinha on March 1.
- Five remanded to Bhopal police custody for allegedly spying for ISI: The Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested 13 people in connection with the case.
- Industrial production drops 0.4% in December: The Central Statistics Office attributed the contraction to a 2% decline in manufacturing output.
- Sasikala’s DA case raises doubts whether she will be elected in 6 months, says Governor in report to MHA: C Vidyasagar Rao has asked the state police to look into allegations of horse-trading.
- Manmohan Singh was right to call demonetisation a monumental mismanagement, says Nitish Kumar: The government must disclose how much black money and fake currency has been detected so far, the Bihar chief minister said.
- Karnataka government tables Bill to allow buffalo racing: The sport, conducted to follow and promote tradition and culture, shall not be an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Bill said.
- World’s oldest functional steam engine will run between Delhi Cantonment and Rewari on February 11: With a maximum speed of 50 km/hour, Fairy Queen will complete the journey in a day.