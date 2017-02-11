A look at the headlines right now:

Three-way contest heats up as polling begins in first phase of UP elections, 73 seats in play: The BJP’s demonetisation decision will be put to the test in the key state, with the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP close at its heels. No administrative work done by Tamil Nadu AIADMK government in nine months, says DMK: Opposition leader MK Stalin met the governor on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum seeking a stable government in the state. Peru offers reward for capture of ex-President Alejandro Toledo: Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued against the former leader, currently a Stanford University scholar, in connection with a corruption scam. Ajay Tyagi appointed new Sebi chief: The appointee will replace his predecessor Upendra Kumar Sinha on March 1. Five remanded to Bhopal police custody for allegedly spying for ISI: The Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested 13 people in connection with the case. Industrial production drops 0.4% in December: The Central Statistics Office attributed the contraction to a 2% decline in manufacturing output. Sasikala’s DA case raises doubts whether she will be elected in 6 months, says Governor in report to MHA: C Vidyasagar Rao has asked the state police to look into allegations of horse-trading. Manmohan Singh was right to call demonetisation a monumental mismanagement, says Nitish Kumar: The government must disclose how much black money and fake currency has been detected so far, the Bihar chief minister said. Karnataka government tables Bill to allow buffalo racing: The sport, conducted to follow and promote tradition and culture, shall not be an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Bill said. World’s oldest functional steam engine will run between Delhi Cantonment and Rewari on February 11: With a maximum speed of 50 km/hour, Fairy Queen will complete the journey in a day.