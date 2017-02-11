An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale hit the Philippines on Friday night, leaving several people dead and more than a 100 others injured, though the exact number of casualties remains uncertain.The quake hit the island of Mindanao in the country’s south. Power lines were cut off and buildings sustained structural damage, and a bridge and a hotel collapsed.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km, The US Geological Survey said, pegging the epicentre at 13 km from the city of Surigao.

Officials reported nearly 100 aftershocks. Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology said the earthquake was caused by shifts in the Philippine fault, which lies in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Office of Civil Defence director Antonio said they were still trying to assess the extent of damage caused.