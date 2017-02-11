At least 17 people were killed and hundreds were injured during a stampede at an Angolan football stadium on Friday. Officials said the crowd pushed down barriers after they failed to gain entry before the match began in Uige city, state news agency Angop reported.

“Some people had to walk on top of other people. There were 76 casualties, of whom 17 died,” director general of local hospital Ernesto Luis told Reuters. President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered a probe into the matter, local media reports said.

The match between Santa Rita de Cassia’s team and Recreativo de Libolo club was part of Angola’s first division championship. In a statement, Recreativo de Libolo said the “tragedy was without precedent in the history of Angolan football”.

The news agency quoted one of the injured, Domingos Vika, who said “When they gave the opportunity for everyone to come in, we were all packed at the gate already.”