A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu Minister Mafoi Pandiarajan and veteran AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan join team Panneerselvam: VK Sasikala met her MLAs, who had been sent to a resort near Chennai, and also asked to prove her majority in the Assembly. ‘Upper caste judges taking law into their own hands’, says Calcutta High Court judge: Justice CS Karnan accused the Supreme Court of being ‘anti-Dalit’ for issuing a contempt notice against him last week. Three crew members of a barge in Mumbai die after inhaling toxic gas: The incident took place after they entered the sludge tank to manually dispose of wet waste. 63% voter turnout in first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Polling was delayed in several booths in the state after Electronic Voting Machines malfunctioned. At least six dead after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines: More than 120 people are reported to have been sustained injuries in the incident India test fires interceptor missile off Odisha coast: It has been developed to intercept an incoming ballistic missile. At least 17 dead and hundreds injured in stampede at football stadium in Angola: The crowd pushed down barriers after they failed to gain entry into the facility before the match began, said officials. Centre moves to introduce a single entrance exam for engineering students from 2018: The HRD ministry asked the council to prioritise conducting the test several times a year and ensuring that it is available in multiple languages. India has expressed H1-B concerns to ‘right quarters’ in US, says IT minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad said the contribution of Indian firms to foreign economies needs to be ‘presented in a more cogent way’. Hindustan Motors sells Ambassador brand to Peugeot for Rs 80 crore: The proceeds from the sale will be used in clearing dues of employees, lenders and others, the company said.