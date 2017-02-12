The Delhi Police have arrested three people in connection with the burglary at Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s residence, ANI reported on Sunday. Satyarthi’s replica of Nobel Peace Prize, its citation, jewellery and other valuables have been recovered.

Satyarthi’s house in South Delhi’s Alaknanda area was burgled on Monday night and an FIR had been filed at the Kalkaji police station. The police had said that two other houses in the same area had also been broken into.

On Saturday, Satyarthi had urged the people behind the theft to return the “national treasure”. “They should not have stolen the citation as it is of national importance. I request the accused and ask them to return what is our nation’s pride,” Satyarthi said according to DNA.

“This incident will not deter me from working the way I was working earlier,” he added.

Satyarthi, a child rights and education activist, won the prize along with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai in 2014. He had said that the original Nobel Prize was kept in the Rashtrapati Bhavan for display, while the citation and the replica of the Nobel Prize was kept at his residence.