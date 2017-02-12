At least two militants were killed in an encounter in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reported ANI. A soldier was reportedly injured in the incident in Yaripora village. “Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces & terrorists are doing the rounds. Operation in Kulgam is still on,” said the Army.

The incident took place when a joint team of local police and the Army were conducting a search operation on Saturday night upon receiving intelligence input. “The encounter started after militants hiding in a house opened fire,” the police control room in Kulgam said.