Jammu and Kashmir: At least two militants killed during encounter in Kulgam district
Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces and terrorists are doing the rounds, said the Army.
At least two militants were killed in an encounter in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reported ANI. A soldier was reportedly injured in the incident in Yaripora village. “Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces & terrorists are doing the rounds. Operation in Kulgam is still on,” said the Army.
The incident took place when a joint team of local police and the Army were conducting a search operation on Saturday night upon receiving intelligence input. “The encounter started after militants hiding in a house opened fire,” the police control room in Kulgam said.