Two more legislators of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party extended their support to Tamil Nadu acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday. B Senguttuvan and J Jeyasingh met him at his residence and vowed to back his claim to the CM’s post against party general secretary VK Sasikala.

Former AIADMK MP Ramarajan met Panneerselvam on the same day and extended his support to him. “O Panneerselvam is our leader now, he is following path of MG Ramachandran,” he said.

On Saturday, Panneerselvam got support from state Education Minister Mafoi Pandiarajan and founding member of the AIADMK and former finance minister C Ponnaiyan. “In the interest of the unity of AIADMK, I have decided to join OPS. Every MLA wishes that AIADMK stays together, so I invite all of them to join us,” Pandiarajan had said. Speaking to reporters, the caretaker chief minister had said, “All the ministers and MLAs will come and join me one by one, justice will prevail.” Earlier in the day, two AIADMK MPs – PR Sundaram and Ashok Kumar – had joined Panneerselvam’s faction.

However, time might be running out for Panneerselvam as Sasikala on Saturday submitted a letter to state governor C Vidyasagar Rao seeking an appointment to prove she had the majority support of her party MLAs. She said since it had been “seven long days” since Panneerselvam had submitted his resignation, which was accepted, she would like an appointment to prove her majority. Sasikala also noted the “urgency of the situation at hand”.

“Whoever attempts to divide us will destroy themselves. We will win,” Sasikala had told reporters on Saturday. Later in the day, she visited the resort in Mahabalipuram where around 130 of her legislators have allegedly been sequestered, to prevent them from switching camps. On Friday, the police were asked by the governor to look into allegations that the MLAs were being held against their will.

The impasse between VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam has left Tamil Nadu politics in turmoil. The rift became evident after Panneerselvam, on February 7, had said he had been forced to resign as chief minister. He said his camp was prepared to respond to any allegations levelled by Sasikala and her supporters. Though Sasikala had claimed that she enjoyed the support of a majority of AIADMK legislators, Panneerselvam had said that several legislators were on his side and that he could prove his strength in the state Assembly.

