The Ministry of Home affairs website was blocked on Sunday after it was reportedly hacked. The website will temporarily remain blocked, an official told ANI.

Delhi police has launched an investigation into the matter. The National Informatics Centre blocked the website immediately after they realised that the website has been hacked, reported PTI.

According to official data released earlier this month, more than 700 websites of central and state government departments have been hacked in the past four years, the news agency reported. More than 8,000 people have been arrested for their involvement in cyber crime, the report said.

More details awaited.