Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took on the Congress government in Uttarakhand while addressing a rally in Srinagar in the state. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is also campaigning in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 15. Counting of votes will be done on March 11.

What the PM said on...

Congress

“Those in power turned this devbhoomi into loot bhoomi. They were caught on camera taking and offering bribes.”

In July 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party had released a sting tape which purportedly showed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s private secretary involved in a bribery case. The BJP had claimed that the Rawat government had changed the state’s excise policy only to help private firms.

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are secretly forming an alliance even in Uttarakhand.”

“They think what can this chaiwala [tea-seller] do. They are very powerful people.”

“But I have the blessings of 1.25 crore people of India and hence this chaiwala will be able to fight these people.”

Uttarakhand tourism:

“We want Uttarakhand to be connected to the entire country with all-weather roads.”

“We have allotted Rs 12,000 crore for Char Dham.”

Surgical strikes:

“After the surgical strikes were conducted, even before Pakistan could react to it, our politicians asked for proof.”

“Why do our politicians need proof of our Army’s valour?”

“Times have changed as the government sitting in Delhi has changed.”