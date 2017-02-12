The big news: Two soldiers and four militants killed in Kulgam encounter, and other top stories
In other headlines: Five AIADMK MPs extended their support to O Panneerselvam, and Narendra Modi accused the Congress of corruption at a rally in Uttarakhand.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two soldiers, four militants killed during encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district: Four weapons were reportedly found at the spot.
- Five more AIADMK MPs support O Panneerselvam’s claim to Tamil Nadu chief minister’s post: R Lakshmanan was sacked from his regional top post in the party after his joined the OPS camp.
- Congress turned this ‘devbhoomi’ into ‘loot bhoomi’, says Narendra Modi at Uttarakhand rally: The prime minister also claimed that the ruling party and Samajwadi Party were secretly forming an alliance in the state.
- Ministry of Home Affairs website temporarily blocked, reports say it was hacked: Officials told PTI that the step was taken after they realised that the website had been hacked.
- Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile test: ‘The US is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent,’ the American president said during a joint conference with the Japanese prime minister.
- Uttar Pradesh minister booked for threatening to set journalist on fire: Radhey Shyam Singh had accused the journalist of canvassing against him.
- Kailash Satyarthi’s Nobel Prize replica and citation recovered, three arrested: He had earlier urged the people behind the theft to return the ‘citation as it is of national importance’.
- Three crew members of a barge near Mumbai coast die after inhaling toxic gas: The incident took place after they entered the sludge tank to manually dispose of wet waste.
- ‘Upper caste judges taking law into their own hands’, says Calcutta High Court judge: Justice CS Karnan accused the Supreme Court of being ‘anti-Dalit’ for issuing a contempt notice against him last week.
- 63% voter turnout in first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: The BJP’s demonetisation decision will be put to the test in the key state, with the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP close at its heels.