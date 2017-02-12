India on Sunday won the Twenty20 Blind Cricket World Cup, beating Pakistan by nine wickets in the final in Bengaluru. This is India’s second title of the tournament – they had defeated the same opponents in 2012.

Batting first, Pakistan put up 197/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The key contribution came from Badar Munir, who scored 57 off 37 balls. He found able support in Muhammad Jamil (24 off 15 balls), and the two knocked a 58-run partnership.

India got off to a rollicking start as Ajay Kumar Reddy and Prakasha Jayaramaiah smashed quick runs. The hosts scored at a rate of more than ten runs an over and took control of the game, scoring 109 in 10 overs for no loss. Reddy was run out at 43, and Ketan Patel played a good hand for his 26 before he retired hurt. But the dismissals had minimal effect, with India reaching the target in the 18th over to win the title.