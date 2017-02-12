Cricket: Bangladesh labour to 103/3 on Day 4 to reach India’s 459-run target
Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja effected all three wickets in the final session of the day's play.
India were looking poised to bag yet another win on Sunday as Bangladesh were left reeling at 103/3 in their second essay at the end of Day 4 of the one-off Test at Hyderabad, chasing 459.
After dismissing Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings, quick-fire knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara (54 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli helped India set a daunting target; the hosts declared at 159/4.
Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dented Bangladesh’s top order. The off-spinner dismissed opener Tamim Iqbal early, but Soumya Sarkar (42) helped his side’s resurgence with a flurry of boundaries.
Bangladesh struggled with the Ashwin-Jadeja spin menace during the final session of the play, losing the well-set Sarkar and Mominul Haque. Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged leg-before to Jadeja before the decision was overturned after Bangladesh called for a review. The visitors need another 356 to win with India firmly on the driver’s seat.
Brief scores
- India 687/6d & 159/4d (Virat Kohli 38, Cheteshwar Pujara 54*; Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) lead Bangladesh 388 (Mushfiqur Rahim 127) & 103/3 (Soumya Sarkar 42; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/34) by 355 runs.