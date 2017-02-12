India were looking poised to bag yet another win on Sunday as Bangladesh were left reeling at 103/3 in their second essay at the end of Day 4 of the one-off Test at Hyderabad, chasing 459.

After dismissing Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings, quick-fire knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara (54 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli helped India set a daunting target; the hosts declared at 159/4.

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dented Bangladesh’s top order. The off-spinner dismissed opener Tamim Iqbal early, but Soumya Sarkar (42) helped his side’s resurgence with a flurry of boundaries.

Bangladesh struggled with the Ashwin-Jadeja spin menace during the final session of the play, losing the well-set Sarkar and Mominul Haque. Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged leg-before to Jadeja before the decision was overturned after Bangladesh called for a review. The visitors need another 356 to win with India firmly on the driver’s seat.

Brief scores